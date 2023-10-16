Adaptive AI Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 8.734 Billion By 2028 At A High CAGR Of 44.79%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The adaptive AI market is expected to grow at a 44.79% CAGR in the forecasted period to reach a market size worth US$8,734.138 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the adaptive AI market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 44.79% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$8,734.138 million by 2028.Adaptive AI systems can learn and adjust their behavior based on real-time data and user interactions. This adaptability empowers AI applications to provide more personalized and efficient experiences, from content recommendations and chatbots to autonomous vehicles and healthcare diagnostics. By integrating machine learning and data-driven insights, adaptive AI holds the promise of significantly improving user engagement, productivity, and decision-making across a wide range of industries.The adaptive AI market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. Product innovation and government initiatives have played a pivotal role, as leading businesses like Adapdix are continually investing in groundbreaking AI technologies and forming strategic collaborations to cater to a broader customer base. For instance, in May 2021 Adapdix introduced“EdgeOps DataMeshTM”, a software solution enabling data virtualization, analysis, and AI inference at the edge. Government partnerships, such as the one formed between the Goa government and Jio Embibe in July 2021, aim to provide adaptive AI-based learning for students and demonstrate strong government support in this field. Moreover, the escalating demand for AI across various sectors, from healthcare to finance, reflects a growing acceptance of AI technologies, with different industries embracing them at varying rates.The adaptive AI market is witnessing significant developments, driven by substantial investments in AI and related technologies. Goldman Sachs projects global AI investment to reach $200 billion by 2025, with the United States and China leading the way, particularly in adaptive and generative AI. Notable market advancements include TAZI's SaaS ML Platform for insurance, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors, securing $4.6 million in financing from Illuminate Ventures in August 2022. This financial backing reflects the growing interest and support for AI-based solutions in specific industries.Access sample report or view details:The adaptive AI market, based on components, is segmented into two main categories namely platform and services.The adaptive AI market, based on the deployment, is divided into two segments, which include cloud, and on-premises.The adaptive AI market, based on the application, is divided into five segments, which include machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), predictive analysis, personalization, adaptive testing, and others.The adaptive AI market, based on the industry, is divided into healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, and environmental sustainability.The North American region dominates the adaptive AI market. The shift towards adaptive AI from traditional AI is gaining momentum across various end-user industries in major North American economies such as the United States. Notable product launches. For instance, in July 2023, Workday, a California-based enterprise cloud application leader launched next-generation“Elastic Hypercube Technology (EHT)”, to meet the evolving demands of complex business scenarios. The region's dynamic ecosystem, marked by a focus on innovation and adaptability, is set to drive further expansion in the adaptive AI market, with new and innovative products shaping its trajectory in the foreseeable future.As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the adaptive AI market have been covered and analyzed including Risingmax, Suffescom Solutions, Markovate, Dynam, Leewayhertz, Tech Mahindra, Cygnus Software, Ness Digital Engineering, Softura, and Apexon among others.The market analytics report segments the adaptive AI market as follows:.By ComponentoPlatformoService.By DeploymentoCloudoOn-Premises.By ApplicationoMachine LearningoNatural Language Processing (NLP)oPredictive AnalysisoPersonalizationoAdaptive TestingoOthers.By IndustryoHealth careoFinanceoEducationoManufacturingoEnvironmental SustainabilityoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.United Kingdom.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Risingmax.Suffescom Solutions.MarkovateDynam.Leewayhertz.Tech Mahindra.Cygnus Software.Ness Digital Engineering.Softura.ApexonExplore More Reports:.Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Defense Market:.AI In Automotive Market:.AI Camera Market:

