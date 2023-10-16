Real Estate Startup Grow Sets Plans In Motion To Empower Brokerages Across Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Representing 27 agencies across 12 locations, Grow is looking to cement itself as the only end to end real estate platform of its kind in Asia in 2024.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Grow is a relatively new kid on the real estate block, owned by Propr , provider of various proptech/fintech services with its hand real estate franchising, Grow is now ready to make its mark throughout real estate in Asia.Never heard of Grow? That's not a surprise.“We have been letting our partners' brands like Century 21 and Coldwell Banker do the talking for the past two years.” said Grow/Propr co-founder Brett Clarke in a recent interview.“We've just been hiding in Bangkok truly refining our model and making sure that it was something that we believed in and that we could scale, now we feel the time is right to let people know who we are.”Currently representing 27 agencies across 12 different locations, the Grow team will be looking to triple its partnership count by the end of 2024 and in doing so cementing itself as the only end to end real estate platform of its kind in Asia.The founders were clear, Grow is not a real estate brokerage. The company is a partner and service provider to real estate agents and brokers, who are able to continue working with established real estate brokerages or their own branded agency when using Grow's technology and services.Clarke added“The modern real estate team needs products to make the real estate business and the buying and selling of property easier and profitable”. To accomplish this goal and expand its platform, Grow says it operates as an“end-to-end” platform and partners with agent teams across the entire industry ecosystem.The company had a running start on the technology front through Flypp, a real estate software company that Clarke bootstrapped with proceeds from his other businesses for five years. Flypp is now owned by Propr and is just one of many benefits provided to Grow partners.Grow provides the Flypp application alongside, training & certification, HR, Consulting, Marketing services and even increases the revenue opportunities for it's Thailand-based partners through it's lead generating Thailand property portals which it has plans to expand abroad. These services as a whole allow brokerages to focus on what matters, customer relations and closing deals.Rather than follow in the usual steps of property portals offering listing subscriptions and not much else to all comers, Clarke acknowledges the target market will be“the engaged agents who the consumer already has a relationship with and professional agencies/brokerages who are looking to prosper moving forward and want their entire business to be optimized for success and growth.”“We are expecting even more growth in the upcoming quarter with the addition of some offices with impressive sales volume and market share.” added Clarke.The Propr team with services like Grow at its helm, is looking forward to 2024 and its first round of seed funding after a successful pre-seed round in late 2022. The plan is to utilize funding to expand its business through acquisitions, technology investments, and other growth initiatives.

