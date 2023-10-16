Avaya Demonstrates Future of Customer Experience Powered by Generative AI

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) • Shown at GITEX Global in Dubai, Avaya’s ‘Generative CX’ concept highlights how artificial intelligence can sit at the core of customer experience transformation, touching everything from agent experience to customer satisfaction to operations.



GITEX GLOBAL – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 16, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today demonstrated its vision for a future of customer and employee experiences powered by generative AI.

Shown at GITEX Global in Dubai, Avaya’s ‘Generative CX’ concept highlights how artificial intelligence can sit at the core of customer experience transformation, touching everything from agent experience to customer satisfaction to operations.

Integrating generative AI capabilities into the Avaya Experience Platform™, this demonstration shows the art of the possible in helping CX leaders to implement workflows and glean precise, actionable insights with the stroke of a keyboard.

“Our customers are looking to bring AI, on a large scale, into their contact centers, and in a way that brings AI to the core of their CX transformation. Up until now, AI in the contact center has typically been at the front-end, usually answering routine questions from customers in the form of intelligent virtual assistants. Today, we’re demonstrating how AI can also be extended right to the heart of the contact center, creating workflows, reports and helping agents better serve their customers,” said Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Senior Vice President – Global Head of Sales, Avaya, and President, Avaya International.

According to a recent Insight report, two-thirds of executives plan to use generative AI to enhance customer service in the next three years. Avaya’s Generative CX concept provides a vision of how this can be achieved. Taking GITEX Global visitors through three use cases, it demonstrates the ability for CX leaders to simply type in the workflows – such as helping a customer receive the appropriate service from IT support – they want to create, with the solution instantly returning complete customer journey maps that can be rolled out to Avaya Experience Platform.

Another use case illustrates how contact center managers can gain access to specific, actionable insights simply by typing natural language requests in to the solution interface. And a final use case shows demonstrates how generative AI can be used to provide general recommendations on contact center improvements, based on Avaya Experience Platform analytics.

At GITEX Global 2023, Avaya is showcasing how organizations – both public and private – can empower their teams with advanced AI tools to better serve customers, as well as empower customers to create their own preferred journeys across multiple touchpoints. The solutions, demonstrated through real-world scenarios, will also reveal how existing investments can be expanded with new capabilities to deliver an even better experience.

Avaya’s presence at GITEX Global comes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Imperium Software Technologies, and Sestek.

Visit Avaya at its stand in Zabeel Hall, at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 16 and 20, 2023.

