Paolo Casamassima to join MEIRA as Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- FTI Consulting) Dubai, UAE. 16 October, 2023. The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paolo Casamassima as the new Chief Executive Officer of MEIRA. Paolo will join the Association on 4th December 2023, succeeding John Gollifer who has been General Manager since 2019.



Paolo brings an excellent track record in the field of international Investor Relations (IR). Importantly, he also brings knowledge of and a commitment to independent, non-profit organizations. Paolo has spent over ten years at Orient Capital as Head of Global Market Intelligence, Investor Relations, and 5 years in Ipreo (now S&P Global) as Research Manager in the Shareholder Analytics, Investor Relations division. He established and ran Bighous, a social impact investment company based in London and Liverpool, UK, recently awarded UK’s Most Impactful Social Housing Solution Provider 2023.



A graduate of Cambridge University, Paolo is already known by MEIRA and some of its members and partners, having contributed to our regular calendar of MEIRA Chapter meetings, as well as our annual conference.



Andrew Tarbuck, Chair of MEIRA, said: “With the regional capital markets seeing unprecedented change as well as ever-increasing international interest, these are important times for investor relations. We are thrilled to have Paolo Casamassima join us as our new Chief Executive Officer to develop and lead MEIRA in these exciting times. He brings outstanding and relevant experience to his new role, both in association management and IR. While we are sad to see John Gollifer go, having taken MEIRA up so many levels and creating an outstanding executive team, I am confident that Paolo will contribute enormously to the further development of MEIRA’s offering for the benefit of our members and partners.”



Commenting on his new role, Paolo Casamassima added: “It is a privilege and an honour to step into John’s shoes and be given the opportunity to lead MEIRA into the future. The region is probably at its most exciting point. Yet, with Vision 2030, among other important national agenda, still a few years away, I believe the best is yet to come! I very much look forward to joining MEIRA and its vibrant and growing community of Investor Relations practitioners. I am excited to start working closely with the Board and the executive team, and to meeting all our members, partners and supporters.”





