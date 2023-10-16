IDF claims it didn’t attack Gaza evacuation convoys intentionally

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have vehemently denied allegations of deliberately targeting civilians attempting to escape north Gaza through airstrikes. They caution that any information emanating from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave should be approached with "extreme caution and suspicion," highlighting its potential for serving as part of Hamas' propaganda machinery. While not dismissing the possibility of an unfortunate accident, IDF spokesperson Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus stressed on Sunday that there was no deliberate intent to target vehicles or civilians in the incident on Friday, where numerous individuals lost their lives or sustained injuries.



In his presentation, the spokesman showcased a video capturing cars moving along Salah al-Din road, in compliance with an Israeli evacuation directive, prior to an explosion impacting one of the vehicles. He emphasized that, while he isn't a forensic expert, he can't conclusively determine whether it was a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) or an aerial strike.



However, he confidently stated, "the IDF did not purposely strike in that area."



Health authorities within the Hamas-governed Palestinian enclave asserted on Friday that Israeli airstrikes struck civilian vehicles at three separate locations, resulting in the tragic loss of 70 lives and leaving up to 150 individuals injured. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) remarked that these incidents instigated a wave of people abandoning their evacuation attempts and returning to their homes.



Nonetheless, the IDF spokesperson contended that information disseminated by the so-called Gaza Ministry of Health concerning the number of casualties, their potential affiliation with armed groups, and their demographic details, is subject to Hamas' authorization. He underlined that this data serves the propaganda agenda of Hamas.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107250123