Biden contemplates trip to Israel in near future

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is contemplating a trip to Israel in the near future, although no firm travel plans have been confirmed, according to a senior administration official speaking on Sunday. Such a visit would serve as a poignant symbol of solidarity and support following the recent brutal attack by Hamas. The trip would offer Biden the opportunity to personally reiterate to the Israeli people that the United States stands unwaveringly beside them. However, this potential visit unfolds against a backdrop of mounting concerns that any Israeli foray into Gaza could trigger a more extensive conflict, with dire humanitarian consequences.



The prospect of Biden's presence in Israel could be perceived as provocative by Iran, the chief sponsor of Hamas, or potentially seen as insensitive by Arab nations as the civilian death toll rises in Gaza. To address these escalating concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been engaged in diplomatic efforts throughout the Middle East over the past week, striving to prevent the conflict with Hamas from escalating into a broader regional conflagration.



The senior administration official, who was not authorized to discuss internal deliberations publicly, conveyed this information on condition of anonymity. In addition to this potential trip, President Biden has issued some of his most emphatic public statements to date in an attempt to restrain Israel following the October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, including at least 30 U.S. citizens. During an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday, Biden strongly cautioned against Israel's reoccupation of Gaza, underscoring his commitment to managing the situation in the region. The unfolding developments in the region and the potential implications of a presidential visit to Israel underscore the complex diplomatic dynamics at play amid a volatile situation.

