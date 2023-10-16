New Exhibition Showcasing the Dynamics of Mobile Individuals and Information Opens at The Project Space

(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Abu Dhabi, October 16, 2023: The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery’s auxiliary venue, The Project Space, presents Unsettled Accounts, aa scholarly exhibition born out of NYUAD’s Arts and Humanities Division. Curated by NYUAD Professor Samuel Mark Anderson, the exhibition is open to the public until November 1.



On display are visual studies that emerge from experiments in visual research designed to document mobile individuals and information in diverse settings. Rather than an exhibition of art, this is an exhibition of research made visual. This academic approach helps to explore the growing complexity of global movements of people and data. It brings forth pivotal and intricate questions about finding our place, staying connected to our origins, relating to others, trusting information, and sharing our stories without knowing their reception. The research materials here suggest that while there are no definitive answers, strategies develop as we adapt to uncertainty.



Each of these projects attempts to encapsulate the uncertainties – whether optimistic or worrisome – that arise as individuals and ideas move. Collectively, they suggest that our existence, political views, and knowledge possess a certain nomadic feature: there is always another job opportunity, another home, another vote, another story, another perspective.



Curator Samuel Mark Anderson is an ethnographer of West African expressive culture and its encounters with religion, politics, and public health. He teaches writing at NYUAD through themes at the intersections of arts, politics, humanitarianism, and postcolonialism.



Located in The Arts Center and supported by the museum staff of The NYUAD Art Gallery, The Project Space is a non-commercial gallery dedicated to Abu Dhabi community projects. The Project Space gives priority to exhibitions from within the academic and regional community, including the annual Senior Capstone Festival, faculty-curated exhibitions, the work of regional emerging artists, and experimental projects, such as Unsettled Accounts.







