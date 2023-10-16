Catheter Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The catheter market is witnessing development, this growth can be credited to the growing requirement for medical procedures, the growing need for interventional radiology procedures, the increasing threat of chronic illnesses, the thriving elderly populace, and the rising count of product launches.



In recent years, the cardiovascular category had the largest share in the industry for catheters, on the basis of type segment. This was mainly due to the high occurrence of cardiovascular illnesses (CVDs) throughout the globe and the wide utilization of catheters for identifying and treating them.



According to the World Health Organization, CVDs are the main reason for demise, killing close to 17.9 million individuals each year. Among the numerous CVDs, coronary artery disease is one of the prime reasons for death and illness in both advanced and low- and middle-income nations.



In recent years, the pigtail category held the largest share. The category is also projected to showcase the fastest development in the catheter market in the coming future mainly because of the fact that pigtail-shaped catheters are way more flexible, reason less trauma, are compact in size, and can be conveniently inserted for identifying and treating obstructions in the blood vessels than the other catheters. Moreover, the variant’s low difficulty rate is boosting its acceptance in healthcare settings.



In recent years, hospitals and ASCs generated the highest income in the industry for catheters, and this end-user category is projected to be in the top spot throughout the projection period.



This is credited to the rising count of hospitalized individuals, the rising occurrence of chronic illnesses, and the growing count of these healthcare centers throughout the world. Moreover, the facility of improved aid and care to patients under the direction of skilled and trained medicinal practitioners at these places makes them the ideal choice for patients.



In the past few years, the North American region was the largest user of catheters throughout the world, mainly because of the high occurrence of chronic illnesses, enormous healthcare expenditure, introduction of numerous steps by private and public establishments for raising public awareness regarding the advantages of catheters, rising populace of elderly individuals, and presence of leading catheter industry players in the continent.



The presence of numerous leading companies is one of the key reasons propelling the advance of the catheter market in the Asia-Pacific region. Such market companies are progressively concentrating on strategic activities to solidify their industry position. For instance, in May 2019 Osypka AG and Stereotaxis Inc. announced a wide Strategic Cooperation as regards the development of next-generation magnetic ablation catheter that will be guided by an innovative Robotic Technology developed by Stereotaxis.



