German Chancellor To Visit Israel, Egypt Tuesday

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will be visiting Israel and Egypt on Tuesday as part of Germany's effort to defuse the situation between Israel and Hamas and avoid further escalation, German dpa news agency reported on Monday. Scholz will commence discussions with Israeli officials before proceeding to Cairo to continue negotiations with Egyptian officials, dpa reported citing governmental sources. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had visited Israel last Friday. (end) anj

