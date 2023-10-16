Kuwait Wins Presidency Of ASBU Permanent Committee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait won on Monday the Presidency of the Permanent Committee for New Media in the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) for a second session in Tunisia.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for Media Services and New Media Sector, Saad Nafel Al-Azmi represented Kuwait in the meeting.

Al-Azmi received the recommendation of members of Arab bodies for the position of Chairman of the Permanent Committee for New Media in the Arab States Broadcasting Union for a period of two years, which reflects Arab appreciation for the pioneering role of the Kuwaiti media in this field.

He expressed his appreciation to the representatives of the bodies of the Arab member states of the Union for the great confidence they placed in Kuwait in chairing this important committee, which is concerned with keeping up with modern and digital media with its unprecedented tools, techniques, which pose a major challenge to ASBU.

He added that the next stage will witness a qualitative expansion in media content on the Union's cloud network by increasing the exchange of visual news via mobile phones and special programs for new media without limitations and also include national social, cultural, creative, sports, tourism, environmental events and other aspects.

He stressed the importance of supporting the ASBU to exchange expertise and modern experiences in the field of digital media and content creation, improving mobile journalism, exploiting new media tools, software and platforms in radio and television, and preparing television content to be posted on social media platforms. (end)

