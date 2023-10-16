Lebanese Army Finds Rocket Launchers In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Army declared on Monday locating 20 rocket launchers entrenched in southern Lebanon.
The army command said in a statement that the troops found the rockets launchers during a combing operation in borders areas.
Four of the rocket launchers were set for launch when the troops discovered them in the vicinity of the villages of Al-Qlaileh and Al-Shaaitiah, it added.
Lebanon's border regions have been highly tense amid recurring and sporadic exchange of gunfire between resistance combatants and Israeli troops.
The Lebanese Army, along with international peacekeepers, patrol southern regions. (end)
