Lebanese Army Finds Rocket Launchers In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Army declared on Monday locating 20 rocket launchers entrenched in southern Lebanon.

The army command said in a statement that the troops found the rockets launchers during a combing operation in borders areas.

Four of the rocket launchers were set for launch when the troops discovered them in the vicinity of the villages of Al-Qlaileh and Al-Shaaitiah, it added.

Lebanon's border regions have been highly tense amid recurring and sporadic exchange of gunfire between resistance combatants and Israeli troops.

The Lebanese Army, along with international peacekeepers, patrol southern regions. (end)

kbs









MENAFN16102023000071011013ID1107250094