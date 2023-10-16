Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival successfully concludes its first edition.

(MENAFN- Viola Communications)

Abu Dhabi, October 16, 2023: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid b Mohammebin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival successfully concluded its first edition.

The festival was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the slogan “Poetry inspires us,” and with a presence that exceeded expectations. It was organised by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club, and continued for 4 days from October 12 to 15, 2023.

The festival attracted more than 1,000 male and female poets, including candidates for the Million Poet Program. While the number of visitors to the festival reached more than 15,000 visitors, who had the opportunity to get acquainted with distinguished poets in the Arab world through poetic evenings. Additionally, the festival provided an interactive platform for direct engagement between visitors and poets.

The festival included the Abu Dhabi Poetry Conference, which lasted for three days for the period from October 12 to 14, during which several scientific and academic research were presented. As the conference ended, the scientific committee concluded with several recommendations.

The committee emphasised the importance of exploring new avenues to enrich the role of the cultural and heritage movement and expand its scope, serving as a window for poetry and poets, and acting as a catalyst for serious talent while developing creative content through in-depth academic studies characterised by rigor and objectivity.







They called for more attention to manuscripts of Nabati and colloquial poetry, in particular, along with the preparation of studies to digitize these manuscripts, develop initiatives, and intellectual programs that encourage young researchers to explore new dimensions to enrich the poetic scene with spaces that solidifies societal values.

Furthermore, they underscored the global nature of thought and the human heritage as a universal repository that accommodates all, serving as a sustainable source from which innovative initiatives and ideas can be drawn.

The committee also stressed the importance of research collaboration with international universities, reputable scientific research centres, and peer reviewed scientific journals to contribute to conducting objective studies of the Emirati heritage and transferring it to a global context, where it can be cited and referenced as a literary cannon and part of the human heritage.

The committee highlighted the uniqueness of Emirati Nabati poetry as it represents a rich national identity, ensuring the sustainability of the poetic heritage and its transfer to future generations, all while emphasizing the importance of digitalization to serve Nabati poetry and facilitate its dissemination.

It was also noted that programs and initiatives should be designed for different communities residing in the UAE to introduce them to the Emirati heritage. Leveraging Emirati heritage, with its human and cultural aspects, serves as a soft power that contributes to promoting a culture of tolerance and embodies the humanitarian message of the United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival also displayed Emirati folk arts, to revive this authentic heritage sustainably in the hearts of current and future generations.

The festival also provided a unique opportunity for visitors through an educational platform to learn about the stages of development of Arabic poetry through the “Poetry Trail” platform. The platform includes 9 stations starting from Souq Okaz and ending with Abu Dhabi’s role in poetry and literature and the efforts made by the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi in empowering poets.

The festival also hosted poetry evenings in which many poets participated, which contributed to enriching the cultural and literary scene in the region and enhancing cultural and artistic interaction between poets and the public.

To spread the distinguished experiences that achieve the goals of sustainability in thought and culture, many cultural institutions, literary societies, and publishing houses from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Arab world that are concerned with classical Arabic and Nabati poetry participated in the festival.

The festival provided several programs and activities for children, which carry educational messages to connect newer generations with their cultural heritage and enhance their belonging to the homeland.





