Government Insists No Move To Resume QR System For Fuel

The Government insists there is no move to resume the QR code system for fuel.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that there has not been any discussion on such a move.

He said the Ministry of Power and Energy, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) held discussions to plan for cargo requirements for the next 12 months and to increase the existing storage capacities at the CPSTL Kollonnawa and Mutthurajawela terminals and regional depots to maintain a larger buffer stock.

Sri Lanka had on 1st September, scrapped the fuel quota QR code system which was introduced last year owing to the economic crisis.

However, the Government had appealed to motorists not to fill barrels with fuel but to only fill their vehicles.

The QR code fuel quota system was introduced last August after the country ran out of funds to purchase fuel.