AUS student-led fundraising campaign supports earthquake and flood victims in Morocco and Libya

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. October 16, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) student volunteers raised more than AED 29,000 during a one-week campaign dedicated to aiding victims of the earthquakes and floods in Morocco and Libya.



Held in collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent, the campaign was jointly organized by Community Service and Outreach (CSO), the AUS Student Council, cultural clubs and the School of Business Administration (SBA) Dean’s Business Team.



Donations were directly collected by the UAE Red Crescent through a variety of campus activities throughout the campaign, such as bake sales and merchandise sales.



“AUS’ participation in fundraising for Morocco and Libya stems from our students’ profound sense of social responsibility and support for all charity initiatives proposed by humanitarian organizations. This campaign is a testament to how AUS students embody a strong sense of responsibility and an unwavering care for others,” said Aisha Ali, Community Services and Outreach Manager at AUS.



Hana Sabri, an integrated marketing communications major and Media and Communication Coordinator of the AUS Student Council, emphasized the importance of making a difference in people’s lives.



“From organization to participation, our journey in the fundraising campaign for Morocco and Libya was a heartfelt mission to make a difference in the lives of our beloved people. We’re lucky to call the UAE home, where compassion knows no bounds,” she said.



AUS believes in extending education beyond the classroom. By promoting volunteering and community involvement, the institution is nurturing compassionate leaders ready to make a difference in the world.







