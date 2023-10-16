Microsoft unveils an AI powered future at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Pro Global) 16 October, 2023; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft is offering a glimpse into the AI-powered future of cities and workplaces at GITEX Global 2023, which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre today. Under the show's theme "The Year to Imagine AI in Everything," Microsoft's will demonstrate how AI will revolutionize the way we live and work.

Participating alongside 32 of its partners, Microsoft is showcasing the latest AI solutions and services designed to transform the region’s key industries - from government services to healthcare, education and financial services- and provide them a state-of-the-art platform from which to develop their own innovative technologies that suit their individual needs. Microsoft speakers will also be participating in workshops and talks around the responsible use of the new technologies.

Demonstrating what government services of the future could look like, Microsoft has partnered with Kagool on building the ‘Citizen Companion’ – an AI-powered interface that seamlessly communicates with visitors in their native language and provides assistance on various government services such as renewing their driving license, applying for a UAE Golden Visa, or paying a traffic fine. Personal services are unlocked through residents’ Emirates IDs and save users time and effort and increasing governmental efficiencies by taking over administrative tasks that would have previously involved multiple journey’s to government offices.

Speaking at the event, Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said that GITEX Global serves as an indispensable venue for collaboration, enabling companies like Microsoft to not only demonstrate their commitment to driving technological advancement but to also help shape the future of industries, economies, and societies. “We are witnessing the new era of digital transformation. AI has gone from being an abstract concept to revolutionizing industries and societies while shaping the digital world of tomorrow. At Microsoft, we believe that by empowering organizations of all sizes and industries to harness the power of AI responsibly, we can transform cities, reimagine workplaces, and ultimately, improve lives. GITEX Global 2023 is our stage to showcase these incredible possibilities, and we are thrilled to pioneer the potential for this technology to create a better, more connected future for all."

Highlighting the synergy between the event's theme and Microsoft's mission to empower organizations and people to achieve more, Yazbeck said that 'The Year to Imagine AI in Everything' aligns with the company's commitment to democratizing access to AI. "Our goal is to empower organizations across the public and private sectors with cutting-edge tools and resources. We want to equip them to not only harness the transformative capabilities of AI, but to also create their own innovative applications, catalysing a paradigm shift within their respective industries and economies."

Microsoft’s stand in Hall 7 will feature a dedicated booth for Xbox, in addition to a Surface Zone, Tech Talk arena, F&B stand, entertainment stage, and meeting room. Visitors at the VIP Demo Area can also have their picture taken at the stand before having it drawn by the AI Robotic Sketch Bot, which creates art in seconds using advanced AI and machine learning technology





