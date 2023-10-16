Iranian females lead battle towards fierce propaganda conflict

(MENAFN) Iran, a nation steeped in history and cultural heritage, stands as a testament to the enduring legacies of bygone empires. Its capital, Tehran, a city resplendent with architectural marvels, boasts a populace of 9.5 million. However, it is in Mashhad, nestled in the northeast and renowned as a religious pilgrimage site, that I, along with more than a hundred women from the media, participated in the Khorsheed Media Festival. This event, sponsored by the local municipality, along with support from the Ministry of Culture and the office of the Iranian president's deputy for women and family affairs, aimed to foster connections among women in journalism and provide them with deeper insights into Iranian society, particularly the pivotal role played by women.



As I traversed the streets of Tehran and Mashhad, the stark contrast between the narratives propagated by Western media regarding Iran's treatment of women and the actual realities on the ground became glaringly evident. Western media often portrays Iranian women as having limited to no rights, depicting scenes of protest within Iran, backed by the United States and other Western nations, demanding freedom for these allegedly oppressed women.



This outcry against Iran's government amplified significantly after the tragic case of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who reportedly lost her life while in police custody. It is alleged that she suffered severe beatings at the hands of the so-called morality police for purportedly not conforming to the prescribed dress code.





MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107250080