Silverline And BSV Blockchain Ecosystem To Host Ground-Breaking Technology Event At GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 16th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Silverline , in partnership with BSV Blockchain , is excited to announce a major event within GITEX Global 2023, showcasing cutting-edge solutions from various partners in the technology and blockchain space. This event will bring together industry leaders and experts to demonstrate the latest innovations in security, data integrity, digital passports, payment services, and governmental solutions, that will be running on amazing BSV Tera node solutions with over 2.9 billion transactions since 2018 and new unbounded scaling up to 1 million transactions per second in 2024 .







GITEX Global, the world's largest tech event, will provide the perfect platform for this groundbreaking event. From October 16th to 20th, at the Dubai World Trade Center, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the transformative power of technology and witness how blockchain is revolutionizing industries and talk to the BSV web3.0 integrators that will be available on the stand (Silverline , Nchain , Smart Ledger , Vaionex, Unisot, Elas, Timechain labs, Gate2Chain, Certhash, Capital tegmant, Manufact, Neucron).

The event will provide a dynamic and interactive environment for attendees to network, learn, and explore the latest technological breakthroughs. It will also offer live-action workshops, matched concierge networking, and business partnership opportunities.

Join Silverline and BSV Blockchain at GITEX Global 2023 to be part of this exciting technology event. For registration and further information about GITEX Global 2023, please visit Gitex and Book Tickets.

About Silverline:

Silverline is a leading technology company specializing in innovative solutions for the public and private sectors in the MENA. With a focus on security, data integrity, and digital transformation, Silverline empowers organizations to thrive in the digital age.

About BSV Blockchain :

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Association leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Blockchain for Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organization supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Blockchain oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

