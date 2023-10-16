2024 presidential candidates gather substantial funds in advance of election

(MENAFN) Presidential candidates are actively amassing substantial funds well over a year in advance of the 2024 election, and the details of their third-quarter 2023 fundraising efforts are emerging ahead of the Sunday filing deadline. President Joe Biden, along with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), has garnered a significant amount, underscoring the Democrats' commitment to building a formidable financial base as they approach the 2024 election.



In the third quarter, Biden and the DNC managed to raise an impressive $71 million, as reported by the president's campaign. This substantial sum represents a significant boost to the Democrats' financial resources in preparation for the 2024 election. Moreover, the groups, along with their joint fundraising committees, concluded the quarter with $91 million in funds on hand, which is $14 million more than their starting balance for the period, according to the Biden campaign. This noteworthy financial success was the result of contributions from nearly 500,000 donors.



The Biden campaign also highlighted that 97 percent of the total donations received by these groups were from small-dollar donors, individuals who contributed less than USD200 each. This mirrors the same rate recorded in the second quarter. Furthermore, the campaign disclosed that the average donation amounted to USD40, underscoring the significant support from grassroots and small-dollar contributors. These financial developments are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the 2024 election landscape, as both major parties gear up for the upcoming contest.



"These numbers are a testament to one of our core objectives early in this campaign: raise the resources needed to run an aggressive campaign that will win in November 2024," campaign manager of Biden, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, stated in a declaration.



The USD71 million in fundraising announced by the Biden campaign on Sunday is consistent with their second-quarter fundraising figures, which amounted to USD72 million. This demonstrates a stable and robust financial backing for President Biden as he approaches the 2024 election.



In terms of historical context, the total amount raised by Biden and the DNC during this period matches the USD71.5 million that former President Barack Obama and the DNC were able to collect in the same quarter in 2011. Notably, Biden's second-quarter fundraising had fallen USD14 million short of Obama's during their respective reelection campaigns. It's essential to consider that Biden's campaign announcement occurred on April 25, whereas Obama had a three-week head start by announcing his campaign on April 4, 2011, providing him with an early advantage in fundraising efforts during the corresponding period of their campaigns. These comparisons offer insights into the dynamics of presidential campaign financing and the trajectory of Biden's financial support as he embarks on his reelection bid.

