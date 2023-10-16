EU council director warns about new migrant incoming

(MENAFN) European Council President Charles Michel has urgently summoned an extraordinary meeting of European Union members to deliberate on the rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel. Michel emphasized the need to assess how this conflict might affect the security of the European Union. In a letter published on the council's official website, Michel highlighted the multifaceted consequences of the Israeli-Palestinian tensions, expressing concerns that they could potentially exacerbate communal tensions and foster extremism within Europe.



Michel raised a significant alarm about the potential for a surge in mass migration towards neighboring countries due to the ongoing violence. He underscored the crucial importance of handling this situation with great care, as there is a genuine risk of subsequent waves of migration towards Europe. In light of these pressing concerns, Michel extended an invitation to the members of the European Council to convene for a video conference on October 17.



While unequivocally condemning Hamas for its recent "brutal terrorist attacks" against Israel, Michel also urged for the immediate release of all hostages held in the conflict. He acknowledged the deeply distressing scenes unfolding in Gaza as a result of the sustained siege and intense bombardment, which have resonated as a cause for alarm in the international community.



Michel emphasized Israel's legitimate right to defend itself, underlining the critical importance of adhering to international law, particularly in the context of humanitarian law. He further stressed the European Union's pivotal role in facilitating peace in the region, advocating for sustained efforts in the Middle East Peace Process, and the pursuit of a lasting and sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.



