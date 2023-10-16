Ukraine faces higher challenges in securing financial assistance

(MENAFN) Ukraine is encountering increased challenges in securing financial assistance, attributed to the diversion of attention among officials in key donor countries towards upcoming elections and rising geopolitical tensions. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko expressed this concern during an interview with a Ukraine-based news agency.



"I see a lot of tiredness, I see a lot of weakness among our partners, they would like to forget about the war but the war is still ongoing, full-scale," Marchenko stated on the offshoots of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as World Bank gatherings in Marrakech.



As stated by him, Ukraine is achieving "twice the effort right now to convince our partners to provide us with support compared to the last annual meetings" in April.



Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine faces the critical task of securing Western financial assistance to address a substantial budget deficit of USD43 billion for the year 2024. However, discussions this week have been eclipsed by the sudden outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Marrakech, where delegates were convening.



Marchenko declared "a geopolitical shift and internal political context in different countries" was reducing governments' desire to back Ukraine, referring to elections arranged in the U.S. and the European Union in 2024.



Ukraine has made provisions for additional tax revenue and plans to raise funds through internal debt mechanisms. Nevertheless, the lion's share of the financial requirements for the upcoming year will still depend on external assistance. This external support is essential for addressing the substantial fiscal needs of the country.



"We already have some commitments, like USD5.4 billion from the IMF program, and we expect commitments from Japan and United Kingdom, and of course, we rely on our key partners and allies the United States and European Union," Marchenko noted.

