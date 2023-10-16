Ukrainian State Property Fund generates USD1.62M from 8 auctions

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian State Property Fund has successfully generated UAH 59 million (USD 1.62 million) for the state budget through eight privatization auctions conducted in the past week. This information was officially conveyed by the Ukrainian State Property Fund via their Facebook page, as reported by a correspondent from a Ukrainian news agency.



“A total of UAH 59 million worth of investment has been raised by the Ukrainian State Property Fund from privatization auctions over the past week. Our team held eight auctions, involving 60 entrepreneurs,” the report mentions.



On average, a substantial 7.5 bidders actively participated in the bidding process for each available lot.



The highlight of these auctions was the sale of the State Institute for Design of Mining Enterprises 'Kryvbasproekt,' which commanded a significant price of UAH 54.3 million.



Notably, the highest level of competition was witnessed in the auction for an abandoned real estate complex located in the Zhytomyr region, with a remarkable 23 prospective buyers vying for its acquisition. The exceptional demand for this property led to a remarkable increase in its value, as the final bid surpassed its initial valuation by an astonishing 1,400-fold, ultimately reaching UAH 1.5 million from a modest starting point of UAH 1.1 thousand.

