Trump makes notable return to Iowa, with over 10,000 attendees

(MENAFN) Donald Trump is making a notable return to Iowa, with over 10,000 attendees at his events in the state within less than a month. While the sheer size of his crowds is impressive, it remains uncertain if this will translate into significant support for the state's upcoming caucuses on January 15, which will mark the beginning of the 2024 nominating cycle. However, unlike his unconventional and grassroots campaign in 2016, Trump now boasts a more sophisticated organization to leverage the energy generated by his high-profile events. In his speeches, he frequently emphasizes the importance of participating in the caucuses, leaving no room for ambiguity regarding his intentions.



Notably, Trump is not downplaying the expectations of winning Iowa this time around. His team is determined to secure a resounding victory that would discourage any talk of a second-place candidate consolidating support and directly challenging the former president. A key indicator of campaign organization in Iowa is the caucus pledge card. Attendees at Trump's events are asked to sign these cards, committing to participating in the caucuses and supporting his candidacy. They also provide their contact information, which allows the campaign to approach them for volunteering and encouraging others to attend.



In the aftermath of his second-place finish behind Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in the 2016 caucuses, Trump's campaign found itself with a haphazard effort marked by large crowds but limited organization. Notably, campaign staffers discovered thousands of unprocessed signed pledge cards in his caucus campaign office. This time, Trump's campaign has made significant improvements, aiming to input each card into its database within a day and to contact each signee within two days. As an example, the campaign collected 1,200 cards from two events on October 7 out of approximately 4,000 attendees, showcasing a more systematic approach to mobilizing support in Iowa.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107249921