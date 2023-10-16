(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FreightVana Welcomes Regan Daniels as Vice President of Product and Revenue Services



FreightVana, one of the fastest-growing Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of Regan Daniels to its leadership team.



An industry veteran, Daniels brings nearly 30 years of logistics and technology experience to her new role as Vice President of Product and Revenue Services.



This appointment comes at a pivotal time, as FreightVana continues to expand its footprint in the competitive 3PL market. Daniels' visionary approach and leadership style align seamlessly with the company's mission to make logistics more sincere, less volatile, and better for everyone involved.



"As we continue to spend significant capital in trailer assets and technology, nothing is more critical to FreightVana growth than our investment in talented teammates, and Regan Daniels is a testament to that," said Shannon Breen, Co-CEO and Founder of FreightVana.



Daniels will report to Don Everhart, Chief Technology Officer, who noted, "Her extensive experience makes her the best candidate for helping drive innovation in our proprietary asset and non-asset systems."



"This company was founded by some of the most creative and respected individuals in our space, and I've cheered them on since Day One," said Daniels. "I sought an opportunity to be part of something truly transformative and meaningful in our business and hit the jackpot with FreightVana. It is my absolute honor to join their journey."



About FreightVana



FreightVana is a Digital Logistics Partner powered by technology and built on a foundation of trust and transparency. Founded in 2021 by a team of seasoned logistics and transportation professionals, FreightVana has quickly become a key partner to many Fortune 500 Shippers and is one of the nation's fastest growing logistics providers. With an unrivaled commitment to delivering margin and sourcing transparency through their proprietary platform, T3, and deploying the first collaborative power only fleet, FreightVana x, they are setting a new standard in the way freight gets moved nationwide.

