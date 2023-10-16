PEEKA TO RELEASE THE FIRST BARBIE VIRTUAL REALITY STORY BOOK EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barbie VR is now available on the Peeka app!

Seattle-based Peeka VR has teamed up with Mattel to create and release the first VR story book experience based on BarbieTM

- Alex Comfortes, COO at Peeka VRSEATTLE, WA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Peeka , the world's first platform for virtual reality (VR) children's books and content, has partnered with Mattel, the global toy industry leader, to release a collection of Barbie story books into the immersive VR realm. In a first-of-its-kind experience, Peeka proudly presents "Barbie: You Can Be a Fashion Designer VR," based on the picture book authored by Becky Matheson and adapted by Lainee Gant, with art by Mattel and Susanna Amati.Inviting young fans everywhere into Barbie's world, this virtual reality experience lets users step into the studio alongside Malibu and Brooklyn, the story's protagonists, to explore the intricacies of fashion design in a highly engaging, immersive and interactive way. Users will be able to join Malibu and Brooklyn as they fall in love with the world of fashion design, and even learn to cut patterns, sew, and stitch in virtual reality.This initiative reflects a concerted effort to meet young readers where they are in a post-COVID world, engaging them deeper with literacy and career-based content in a manner that aligns with their technological affinity.“This exciting collaboration with Mattel is an innovative way to extend the excitement of Barbie through the back-to-school season,” said Alex Comfortes, COO of Peeka and producer for Barbie VR.“Our mission has always been to inspire young minds through immersive storytelling, and this partnership signifies a new chapter in accomplishing that mission.”"Barbie: You Can Be a Fashion Designer VR" is now available on the Peeka app in the Google Play and Apple App Store , adding to the growing library of Peeka's educational virtual reality content for families.ABOUT PEEKAPeeka, a VR startup based in Seattle, WA, is the first and largest kid's VR company, primarily focusing on picture book–related and other educational, kid-friendly content to help motivate children to find a passion for learning and reading. A majority of Peeka's immersive content deals with important topics such as diversity, empathy, race, mindfulness, gender, and more. Find out more at peekavr.

