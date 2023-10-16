Miami City Commissioner pleads not guilty to series of serious felony charges

(MENAFN) Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who is currently under suspension, has pleaded not guilty to a series of serious felony charges, including bribery and money laundering. These charges stem from accusations that he accepted $245,000 in exchange for his vote to approve a sports facility's construction.



Diaz de la Portilla, who did not appear in court, was represented by his attorney, Ben Kuehne. His co-defendant, Miami attorney William Riley Jr., also entered a not guilty plea. Governor Ron DeSantis, who shares a political affiliation with Diaz de la Portilla, suspended the commissioner after his arrest.



Despite the legal challenges, Diaz de la Portilla continues to campaign for re-election to the city commission in the upcoming November 7 election. Both defendants have posted bail, and their next status hearing is scheduled for November 14, with the trial date yet to be determined. Diaz de la Portilla, a former state legislator elected to the city commission in 2019, faces potential political and legal consequences as the case unfolds.



“We look forward to a vindication of these charges because Alex is not guilty," Kuehne made this statement at the Miami-Dade criminal courthouse, as reported by the Miami Herald.



Attorney Ben Kuehne has made a formal request for separate trials for Alex Diaz de la Portilla and William Riley, as reported by WPLG-TV. This legal maneuver seeks to address the distinct roles and circumstances of each defendant in the case.



In a parallel development on Friday, Riley's attorney also officially entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client, who did not make a personal appearance in court. Riley is facing allegations that he acted as a front for a business entity that allegedly provided financial contributions to Diaz de la Portilla's campaign in exchange for the rights to construct a sports facility on land that presently serves as a downtown city park.



Both Diaz de la Portilla and Riley secured their release on bail shortly after their initial arrests. Their upcoming status hearing is scheduled for November 14, while a specific trial date remains pending.



It's notable that Diaz de la Portilla, a former state legislator, was elected to the city commission in 2019. The legal proceedings have potential implications for both his political career and the broader dynamics of Miami's local governance.

