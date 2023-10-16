Inter Miami heads back to China to participate in 2 exhibition matches

(MENAFN) Lionel Messi appears to be headed back to China, with Inter Miami capitalizing on their absence from the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs by securing a deal to participate in two exhibition matches in the Chinese market next month. The team has officially announced its plans to engage in a pair of friendly matches against teams from the Chinese Super League. The first of these friendlies is set to take place in Qingdao, China, where Inter Miami will face Qingdao Hainiu on November 5. Subsequently, on November 8, they will compete against Chengdu Rongcheng in Chengdu, China. Notably, both of these matches will be hosted in stadiums with a substantial capacity, capable of accommodating between 50,000 to 60,000 fans.



The timing of these exhibition games is significant, as it aligns with the initial rounds of the MLS playoffs. Inter Miami, however, found themselves excluded from playoff contention earlier this month. While the team's announcement regarding this venture into the Chinese market did not explicitly mention Lionel Messi or any other specific player, there is a strong expectation that Chinese authorities would have sought some form of assurance regarding the participation of notable figures from Inter Miami, including the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Prominent players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also among the team's recognizable stars, and their potential involvement in these matches is likely to be a key factor in securing approval for the games from Chinese authorities.



This move signals Inter Miami's proactive approach to expanding its brand and international presence. The appeal of featuring world-class talents such as Messi in China, with its massive soccer fan base, is not only a testament to the sport's global reach but also a strategic move to capture the attention of a burgeoning soccer market. While Messi's role in these exhibitions is yet to be officially confirmed, the prospect of his participation holds immense potential for boosting the popularity of soccer in China and strengthening the ties between global soccer stars and an increasingly influential market.



“This will be a great opportunity to continue building on our 2023 campaign, in which we achieved our first-ever trophy,” Inter Miami's sporting director and chief soccer officer, Chris Henderson, expressed in a statement disseminated by the team. "We will take this as an opportunity to begin our preparations for 2024, as we look to build on last season and find more success moving forward.”

