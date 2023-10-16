US develops diplomatic plan to encourage European officials regarding frozen Russian assets

(MENAFN) According to a correspondent from a Ukrainian news agency, the United States is currently developing a comprehensive plan with the intention of diplomatically encouraging European officials to take specific and proactive measures aimed at capturing and utilizing the interest accrued on the previously frozen Russian assets.



“In Luxembourg this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to encourage European officials to take concrete steps to capture the interest generated on some USD200 billion in Russian assets held in European accounts,” the statement mentions, in regard to a U.S. representative.



According to information disclosed in the publication, it is evident that the Biden administration is currently deeply involved in the active exploration and subsequent implementation of inventive and resourceful strategies aimed at realizing its objectives within the context of Ukraine. Remarkably, these efforts are being undertaken with a deliberate focus on circumventing the necessity for formal approval from Capitol Hill, showcasing the administration's commitment to agile and flexible policymaking in response to evolving international challenges.



Concurrently, the White House is in the process of preparing a fresh supplemental spending request, which is expected to be submitted to Congress later this week. This request will seek additional funding to support various priorities, including border security, assistance for Ukraine, continued support for Israel, and potentially, aid for Taiwan.

