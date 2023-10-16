Experience The Joy Of Giving With The 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, the 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar returns for its fourth consecutive year, continuing its mission to support impactful charitable causes in Canada and abroad. This unique calendar is all about giving back to local and global charity projects in a meaningful way.

For a $24 donation, you'll receive this very special Advent Calendar. It's more than just a countdown to Christmas; it's a journey of giving. Each day in December, you'll unveil a specific charity project that your donation supports. It's a way to see your contribution making a real impact and to connect with causes you care about.

Canadian founder, Ute Shaw, says: "We want to create a meaningful and fun experience that goes beyond the traditional countdown to Christmas. With 24 GOOD DEEDS, individuals can contribute to a range of important causes while gaining a deeper understanding of the impact their support has on these organizations and the communities they serve."

Over the past four years, this initiative has already achieved over 400,000 GOOD DEEDS supporting 72 Canadian charities and their projects. From education to healthcare, nutrition and environmental conservation, the calendar showcases a wide range of charitable work. Each GOOD DEED is a testament to the power of small acts of kindness.

This year, you'll be supporting 24 specific projects implemented by these Canadian charities:

Alzheimer Society of Ontario, Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Canada Africa Partnership Network, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, Elizabeth Fry Society, Cheetah Conservation Fund Canada, Fred Victor, Colorectal Cancer Canada, CWH Foundation, Engineers Without Borders Canada, Fondation Paul Gérin-Lajoie, Glowing Hearts Charity, Health Partners International of Canada, Heart-Links Lazos de Corazón, Help Lesotho, Nankind, One Girl Can, Ryan's Well Foundation, Second Harvest, Start2Finish Canada, Variety - the Children's Charity, True Patriot Love Foundation, Water Project Kenya, World Accord

The 3D Charity Advent Calendar is printed with plant-based ink on recycled paper. There is also a digital version available, perfect for last-minute gifts and for those who care about sustainability.

Embrace the spirit of the holidays and discover the joy of giving. Your contribution to 24 GOOD DEEDS makes a real impact in the lives of those in need. Together, we can create a brighter future and build not only a more compassionate world but also a community that thrives on collective joy and fulfillment.

About 24 GOOD DEEDS Canada

24 GOOD DEEDS raises funds for 24 social and environmental projects in Canada and around the world through a Charity Advent Calendar. For a $24 donation, you can discover the impact of your contribution behind each calendar door. The projects are carefully selected to ensure long-term positive change. The 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar is available online at .