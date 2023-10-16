Kindcard, Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility Approval

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via 500NewsWire – Kindcard, Inc. (OTC Markets: KCRD) (“Kindcard” and the“Company” ), an innovative FinTech and PayTech company which provides alternative“Closed-Loop” payment solutions to consumers and businesses across a wide array of verticals through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Deb, Inc. and Tendercard, Inc., is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that accelerates the receipt of stock and cash, reduces costs, and allows the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by meeting their clearing and settlement requirements.



“We are pleased to receive DTC eligibility which will simplify the electronic settlement for U.S. based investors and enhance the ability of these investors to participate in our Company's growth.”, said Michael Rosen, CEO of Kindcard. Mr. Rosen continued,“Today's announcement is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the U.S. in our ongoing efforts to introduce our Company to a broader audience of potential investors. DTC eligibility should also help increase the liquidity of our stock and expand our presence in the U.S. capital markets. Our common shares are now more accessible to retail and institutional investors in one of the largest capital markets in the world.”

About Kindcard, Inc.:

Kindcard, Inc. (OTC Markets: KCRD) (“Kindcard” and the“Company”) is engaged in designing and taking to market safer more secure ways for business and consumers to transact as an alternative to cash, credit cards and checks. Through its proprietary“Pay with Deb” Wallet, merchants have access to banking products they might be unable to access through traditional credit card processing or cashless financial tools.

The Company provides alternative“Closed-Loop” payment solutions to consumers and businesses across a wide array of verticals. The Company believes that mobile wallet technology will ultimately grow to become the preferred method for merchants and consumers to transact at the point of sale, and it is our goal to capture significant market share from the mobile wallet segment through its proprietary“Pay with Deb” consumer app and merchant services platform. Visit the Company's website:



Kindcard is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission's website at .

About Deb, Inc.

Under a proprietary license, Deb will soon launch its closed-loop payment network for innovative businesses allowing access to financial services for brick and mortar and online transactions being classified by acquiring banks and VisaTM and MastercardTM, along with all other credit card brands, as mid to high-risk merchants. Website:

About Tendercard, Inc.

Acquired by the Company in 2021, Tendercard is a proprietary Gift and Loyalty Software Platform used today by over 1100 retail and hospitality merchants nationwide via a monthly subscription. The Company has its own studio to design and print gift Cards per merchant specs. Since its acquisition by the Company, Tendercard has updated its servers and certified its software on all PaxTM“A” series and all Dejavoo card processing terminals. Website:

