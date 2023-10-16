Collagen Market Surges As Demand For Health And Beauty Solutions Grows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen market is a thriving and dynamic sector in the global economy. Collagen, a protein found in the connective tissues of animals and humans, plays a crucial role in various industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. It is highly valued for its potential health and beauty benefits. Collagen is widely used in the cosmetics industry, where it is added to skincare products such as creams, serums, and masks. Collagen is believed to improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles, making it a sought-after ingredient in the beauty market. What is the growth of the collagen market? The collagen market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030, reaching a value of $7.2 billion by 2030 from a projection of $4.7 billion in 2022. The main reasons propelling the growth of the worldwide collagen market are the rising use of collagen in the food sectors, rising interest in protein consumption & nutricosmetics, rising applications in healthcare, and rising use of collagen-based biomaterials. Download an Illustrative overview: Collagen Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 4.7 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 7.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3 % from 2022 to 2030 Forecast period considered 2022-2030 Market Drivers

Increasing demand for collagen-based cosmetics among consumers globally

Rising consumption of collagen-content foods & beverages globally Growing applications of collagen in medical & pharmaceutical industry Market Opportunities

Immense opportunities in developing economies Introduction of plant sources of collagen products globally

Who are the top collagen market manufacturers?

List of Top Companies Operating in the Collagen Industry Worldwide:



Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Holista Colltech (Australia)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. (Japan)

Gelnex (Brazil)

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy) Weishardt Holding SA (France)

Collagen Industry Report (300 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Which segment of collagen market is anticipated to witness to be the fastest growing form?

The dry form of collagen is available as agglomerated or fine powder. Due to its quick solubility behavior, the powder form is majorly used in various industries. Powdered collagens showcase excellent blending properties, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products. The agglomerated powder possesses several other advantages: no lump formation, dust-free handling, smooth flowability, consistency, no clogging, and excellent storage ability. All these properties drive collagen's powder form in food processing.

Which segment of the collagen market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Based on source type, marine segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The demand for marine collagen has witnessed an uptick, especially in the cosmetics sector. There is immense scope for the usage of marine collagen in cosmetic products, as it offers a host of cosmetic and beauty benefits for the consumer. Marine collagen is used as an anti-aging formula to reduce wrinkles and uplift skin cells, as it can improve skin elasticity. Moreover, marine collagen, especially type I, has proven to be effective in the growth and maintenance of hair, nails, and teeth.

What are the driving factors of collagen market?



Growing Aging Population: The global population is aging, leading to increased demand for products that support joint health, skin elasticity, and overall well-being. Collagen is seen as a solution for age-related health and beauty concerns.

Increased Health and Wellness Awareness: As consumers become more health-conscious, they are actively seeking products that offer natural and holistic benefits. Collagen, known for its potential health advantages, aligns with this trend.

Beauty and Anti-Aging Trends: Collagen is widely associated with skin health and anti-aging. The beauty industry's focus on youthful and healthy skin has propelled the demand for collagen-infused cosmetics, skincare products, and supplements.

Nutraceutical and Supplement Market Growth: The nutraceutical and dietary supplement market is expanding, with collagen supplements gaining popularity due to their potential to support joint, hair, and nail health. This market growth drives the demand for collagen.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in collagen extraction, purification, and processing methods have made it easier to incorporate collagen into various products. This has broadened its applications and improved product quality. Rising Interest in Sustainable Products: With environmental concerns on the rise, there is a growing preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products. Collagen manufacturers are adapting to meet these demands by offering sustainable sourcing and production practices.

Request for Sample Pages:

Which region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the collagen market?

Europe is the largest region in the global collagen market in the forecast period. The European region includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of collagen has led to the formation of the collagen supplements industry. The region has witnessed many collagen-infused drinks, such as cappuccino collagen and soy collagen, among others, launched by manufacturers. They are either marketed as components of protein blends or in combination with fruits. The rising usage of collagen in a wide variety of food items & beverages and the changing consumer preference are accelerating market growth. Moreover, the preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies, as well as the increasing use of collagen by biomedical industries in developed countries of Europe, are further fueling the market growth.

Related Reports:

Collagen and Gelatin Market

Marine Collagen Market

Collagen Peptides Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis



Further breakdown of the Rest of the European collagen market into Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden and other EU and non-EU countries. Further breakdown of the Rest of the Asia Pacific market into Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam

Further breakdown of the Rest of South American market into Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, and other South American countries.





Tags Collagen Market Collagen Market Size Collagen Market Share Collagen Industry Global Collagen Market Collagen Market Growth