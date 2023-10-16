Latin Metals Signs Community Agreement And Initiates Exploration At The Jacha Project, Southern Peru

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) – (TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has signed an agreement (the“ Agreement ”) with the community of Sahua Sahua located in Paruro, Cusco Region. The Agreement clears the path for exploration at the Company's 100% owned Jacha Project (“ Jacha ” or the“ Project ”). Latin Metals' staff have begun collecting soil and rock samples at this high priority project.



Keith Henderson, CEO commented,“The Jacha project is located in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Belt in southern Peru, an established porphyry / skarn mining district, host to the Las Bambas and Huaquira copper mines. Latin Metals acquired the project in 2020 and quickly set out a stakeholder engagement strategy with the objective of securing a community agreement. We determined that it was crucial to establish this agreement prior to commencing any work to ensure that our relationship with the community began on a positive note.”

Figure 1. Location of Jacha within the Andahuaylas-Yauri porphyry / skarn belt (left), and a close up map of the property location with respect to the reginal geology and location of Las Bambas and Constancia (right)

Planned Work

A soil survey grid is in progress with samples being collected on a 200m x 200m grid and we are planning to cover at least 1,000 hectares with this phase I work. Each sample will be analyzed at our Lima office using a portable XRF instrument to determinate the principal copper-zinc-lead anomalies and highest-grade samples will be shipped to a laboratory for ICP analysis.

Sampling will be accompanied by detailed outcrop mapping and rock chip sampling.

QA/QC

The work program in Jacha will be designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

