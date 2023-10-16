Data Center Chip Market To Reach USD 23.8 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the data center chip market size was valued at USD 11.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 23.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.1%.

The data center chip industry is rapidly expanding due to the massive growth of data generation and the need for efficient data processing. Robust and efficient data center chips are in high demand to handle the large influx of data from IoT devices, social media platforms, e-commerce transactions, and cloud-based applications. These chips enhance data processing speed, optimize energy consumption, and deliver high performance to handle increasing workloads.

By 2025, 51% of IT spending will shift to cloud solutions. This shift is due to the benefits of cloud-based services, such as scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. The demand for data center chips that support cloud computing requirements is rapidly growing, including high-performance computing, virtual machine management, and data storage.

AI and ML are crucial in healthcare, finance, automotive, and e-commerce. These technologies need advanced algorithms and powerful computational capabilities to process and analyze large datasets. This has led to a high demand for data center chips with neural network accelerators and deep learning capabilities to enable faster and more efficient workloads.

Segmentation Overview:

The global data center chip market has been segmented into chip type, data center size, vertical, and geography. The GPU segment dominates the revenue share due to its parallel processing architecture that allows it to perform multiple calculations simultaneously. The ASIC segment is expected to grow significantly. In terms of vertical, the BFSI segment leads the market growth.

Data Center Chip Market Report Highlights:

The global data center chip market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032.

The data center chip market is growing due to cloud computing, chip technology advancements, and government regulations on data center localization.

North America, primarily led by the United States, is the dominant player in the data center chip market due to a mature and technologically advanced data center infrastructure fueled by the presence of major technology companies and cloud service providers.

Some prominent players in the data center chip market report include Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Limited, Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GlobalFoundries Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., Nvidia Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Industry Trends and Insights:

NVIDIA and Acer have jointly developed Predator Connect software, which prioritizes cloud gaming traffic for a superior streaming experience, offering GeForce NOW Ultimate membership.

Marvell Technology's latest earnings report highlights a surge in revenue due to AI demand, forecasting AI revenue to double in fiscal 2024 and continue to increase.

Data Center Chip Market Segmentation:

By Chip Type: GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others.

By Data Center Size: Small and medium size, large size.

By Vertical: BFSI, manufacturing, government, it and telecom, retail, transportation, energy and utilities, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

