Acme United To Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On October 23, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2023 on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13741449.
Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap and Safety Made.. For more information, visit .
Contact
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
