Emotion AI Market Size Surges, Pioneering Sentiment Analysis And Human Interaction Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rising demand for personalized user experiences, mental health applications, and advancements in AI are propelling the Emotion AI market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The emotion AI market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $13.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Due to emotion AI's ability to capture and analyze human gestures and emotions, it is being widely adopted in several organizations including healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors which is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. In addition, several large and small-sized enterprises are increasingly employing emotion AI solutions to expand their portfolio.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the emotion AI market sizein 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, as emotion AI solutions are increasingly being deployed in these organizations. In addition, the key palyers is heavily investing in adavanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AL)-based solution, IoT, cloud computing and others.

These factors further drive the demand for emotion AI solutions in large enterprises. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the cost-efficient solutions provided by various organizations, which is expected to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years.

By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for emotion artificial intelligence market. Businesses in this area are embracing emotion AI solutions at an increasing rate, which in turn are expected to propel the emotion AI market growth. In addition, incresing digitalization and advanced thechonlogy in businesses to enhnace productivity, efficiency and end-user experience are expected to propel the growth of the emotion artificial intelligence market during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of strong government policies regarding privacy and security in this region has been driving the growth of the emotion AI industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to provide a range of new avenues for the market to grow over the forthcoming period. These novel opportunities include a surge in integration for cloud-based and AI solutions and the growing adoption of advanced technologies in facial recognition solutions across different end-use industries. It is offering the service providers to provide superior emotion AI solutions continuously and rapidly in many industries during the outburst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The market players operating in the emotion AI market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cogito Corporation, Eyesight Technologies, Apple, Inc., Affectiva, Nuralogix Corporation, Realeyes, NVISO, and Emotibot. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the emotion AI industry globally.

