Ukrainian FM addresses political challenges amid “difficult autumn”

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, elaborated on his earlier statement regarding the challenges Ukraine's diplomacy is encountering during the "difficult autumn" and discussed measures to mitigate unfavorable scenarios.



This topic was discussed in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, as reported by a Ukrainian news agency.



"I spoke about a ‘difficult autumn’ for several reasons. First, our counteroffensive. The closer to the cold and rainy season that has just begun, the more difficult it is to advance on the battlefield. The second is the approach of (presidential. - Ed.) elections in the U.S. As a matter of fact, you and I have already seen plot twists,” the minister pointed out.



According to Kuleba, the third factor is Ukraine's connections with other European nations, as well as a "very tense" election in Slovakia and Poland.



"Fourth is Russia's strikes targeting energy infrastructure. You and I understand that it is only a matter of time before they again start trying to destroy us in the energy domain. And the fifth reason why I am talking about this is the trend... of the thinning of international stocks, from where we get various military equipment," the chief of the Foreign Ministry also stated.



In addition, he noted that Kyiv had recently organized and hosted its inaugural Defense Industries Forum, with the aim of promoting the development and production of new weaponry and guaranteeing a consistent supply of arms.

