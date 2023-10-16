NDF, SATBA sign memorandum of understanding valued at USD5B

(MENAFN) In a significant move towards advancing renewable energy initiatives in Iran, the National Development Fund (NDF) and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) valued at $5 billion. This MOU is dedicated to financing renewable power plant projects affiliated with non-governmental public institutions and holds the promise of fostering substantial growth in the renewable energy sector.



The MOU signing ceremony took place at the NDF's premises and featured the Deputy Head of NDF, Alireza Mir-Mohammad Sadeqi, and the Head of SATBA, Mahmoud Kamani, sealing the commitment. The collaboration encompasses the financing of renewable power plant construction, with an earmarked ceiling of five billion dollars to be deployed within a two-year timeframe. The National Development Fund will play a pivotal role in providing the necessary financial support for these projects, adhering to the provisions and regulations stipulated by the NDF.



Mehdi Ghazanfari, the Head of NDF, expressed optimism during the MOU signing ceremony, underlining that despite existing financial obligations tied to fossil fuel power plants, the fruitful cooperation between the National Development Fund and the Ministry of Energy in renewable power plant development could potentially lead to agreements surpassing the $5 billion mark in the future. This collaboration signifies a major step forward in Iran's renewable energy ambitions, positioning the country to make significant strides in its transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.



Mahmoud Kamali, the head of SATBA, expressed his concerns regarding potential electricity supply shortages in the future and questioned the efficacy of these plans. He stated “network capacity, electricity generation, and power plant fuel supplies are limited. Therefore, the development of renewable power plants, in addition to promoting sustainable network development, can help overcome challenges in fuel supply and fossil fuel production.”

