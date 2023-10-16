Biden to request Congress for mutual military assistance bundle for Ukraine, Israel

(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Joe Biden wants to request Congress in the next days to endorse a bundle of military assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the value of "significantly more" than USD2 billion.



In an interview with the news agency Ukrinform, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the United States will maintain its commitment to supplying Ukraine with ammunition to bolster their defense against Russia's ongoing attacks.



Sullivan also mentioned that President Biden intends to seek approval from Congress for a funding package to support Ukraine, in addition to continuing assistance for Israel.



"You can expect intensive engagement with Congress this very week, as we work on such a package and seek to secure bipartisan support for it," Sullivan stated.



In response to the reporter's follow-up inquiry regarding the USD2 billion aid package—which would integrate help for Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine, and domestic border issues—Sullivan stated "the number is going to be significantly higher than that."



"But it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes.," the adviser further mentioned.



According to a report from a Ukrainian news agency, Washington has recently unveiled a fresh defense assistance package for Ukraine, totaling USD200 million.

