Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2024 Six Month And Second Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the“Company” or“QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first six months and second quarter of its fiscal year 2024, which ended on August 31, 2023.

QEP reported net sales of $202.7 million for the six months ended August 31, 2023, a decrease of $29.9 million or 12.9% from the $232.6 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023. The Company reported net sales of $99.4 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.1 million or 13.9% from the $115.5 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2023. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower demand in the North America retail and flooring dealer segments, along with the general softening of sales in the non- North America segments and the currency translation impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar in the current period. Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company's results,“The Company's topline net sales in the current year continue to be negatively impacted by the difficult macroeconomic backdrop, including the effect of inflation on consumer spending and the higher cost of borrowing. Despite this, gross profit margin improved as inbound freight costs declined to traditionally normal levels. Supply chain improvements have also allowed the Company to reduce its inventory levels and realize the associated reduction in borrowing.” Mr. Gould concluded,“Additionally, I am pleased that the Company's leadership team has executed on our strategy as outlined in recent press releases of addressing under-performing flooring product lines, along with re-aligning our global footprint, as evidenced by our recent exit from the North America flooring market and the divestment of our UK operations. We remain focused on completing the implementation of this strategy as our roadmap for a renewed emphasis on our core business aimed at increasing profitability and stockholder value.” The Company's gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $58.7 million compared to $60.1 million in the corresponding fiscal 2023 period, a decrease of $1.4 million or 2.3%. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $29.4 million, representing an increase of $0.1 million or less than 0.1%, from $29.2 million in the corresponding fiscal 2023 period. The Company's gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was 29.0% and 29.5%, respectively, which increased from 25.8% and 25.3% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was largely due to lower inbound freight costs. Operating expenses for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $53.7 million and $26.4 million, respectively, or 26.5% and 26.6% of net sales in those periods, compared to $58.5 million and $29.4 million, respectively, or 25.1% and 25.4% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2023 periods. The reduction in operating expenses reflect lower variable shipping costs and marketing display expenses that were partially offset by higher personnel costs during the current period. The higher interest expense during the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was due to higher interest rates during the current period. The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first six months and second quarter for both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023. Net income for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively, or $0.78 and $0.50, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2023, net income and net loss was $0.5 million and minus $0.5 million, respectively, or $0.14 and minus $0.15, respectively, per diluted share. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for gain on insurance recoveries, for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.4 million and $2.9 million, respectively, as compared to $3.6 million and $0.8 million for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023, respectively.

Cash provided by operations during the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $23.5 million as compared to cash used in operations of $14.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023, reflecting the reduction in inventory to more normalized levels, as previous supply chain disruptions were addressed. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operations was used to reduce borrowings under the Company's credit facilities, fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of August 31, 2023 was $52.5 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2023. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $10.3 million or 12.8% of equity, a decrease of $23.2 million compared to $33.5 million or 43.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2023.

About QEP



Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding implementation of the Company's strategies and increasing profitability and stockholder value. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the Company's annual report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports and disclosures made by the Company. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, shifts in global sourcing patterns, and general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 99,416 $ 115,519 $ 202,699 $ 232,602 Cost of goods sold 70,055 86,280 143,993 172,485 Gross profit 29,361 29,239 58,706 60,117 Operating expenses: Shipping 12,253 13,565 23,955 27,183 General and administrative 8,836 7,589 17,411 15,156 Selling and marketing 6,399 8,169 13,950 16,273 Other (income) expense, net (1,089 ) 39 (1,574 ) (120 ) Total operating expenses 26,399 29,362 53,742 58,492 Operating income (loss) 2,962 (123 ) 4,964 1,625 Interest expense, net (625 ) (589 ) (1,342 ) (965 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 2,337 (712 ) 3,622 660 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 655 (199 ) 1,015 185 Net income (loss) $ 1,682 $ (513 ) $ 2,607 $ 475 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,342 3,338 3,343 3,340 Diluted 3,347 3,338 3,348 3,349





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,682 (513 ) $ 2,607 $ 475 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 263 (1,191 ) 306 (1,989 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,945 $ (1,704 ) $ 2,913 $ (1,514 )





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par values) August 31,

2023 February 28,

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash $ 13,252 $ 4,996 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $677 and $601 at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively 49,060 49,499 Inventories, net 58,030 80,347 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,601 3,485 Prepaid income taxes - 288 Current assets 125,943 138,615 Property and equipment, net 11,478 10,864 Right of use operating lease assets 28,859 29,515 Deferred income taxes, net 4,079 4,100 Intangibles, net 7,422 7,990 Goodwill 2,251 2,163 Other assets 2,124 2,759 Total assets $ 182,156 $ 196,006 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 25,007 $ 26,800 Accrued liabilities 19,621 19,131 Current operating lease liabilities 5,337 4,724 Income taxes payable 272 - Lines of credit 23,137 31,039 Current maturities of debt 101 1,916 Current liabilities 73,475 83,610 Long term debt 362 5,513 Non-current operating lease liabilities 25,635 26,710 Other long term liabilities 1,771 2,333 Total liabilities 101,243 118,166 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, - - respectively Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,291 and 3,293 shares outstanding at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 11,635 11,449 Retained earnings 83,812 81,205 Treasury stock, 714 and 712 shares held at cost at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively (9,436 ) (9,410 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,102 ) (5,408 ) Shareholders' equity 80,913 77,840 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 182,156 $ 196,006





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended August 31,

2023 August 31,

2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,607 $ 475 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,708 1,927 (Gain) loss on sale of property (10 ) 135 Gain from insurance recoveries (1,293 ) - Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims 537 - Other non-cash adjustments 223 (171 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (82 ) (1,245 ) Inventories 22,101 (2,215 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,468 2,580 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,788 ) (16,137 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,471 (14,651 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,603 ) (2,519 ) Proceeds from sale of property 36 49 Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims 1,456 - Net cash used in investing activities (111 ) (2,470 ) Financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit (8,104 ) 21,286 Net repayments of term loan facilities (6,910 ) (720 ) Purchase of treasury stock (87 ) (153 ) Principal payments on finance leases (58 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (15,159 ) 20,357 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 55 (274 ) Net increase in cash 8,256 2,962 Cash at beginning of period 4,996 3,203 Cash at end of period $ 13,252 $ 6,165





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data) (Unaudited) Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2022 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,268 $ (9,124 ) $ (4,195 ) $ 79,402 Net income 475 475 Unrealized currency translation adjustments (1,989 ) (1,989 ) Purchase of treasury stock (93

) (93 ) Balance at August 31, 2022 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,743 $ (9,217 ) $ (6,184 ) $ 77,795 Balance at February 28, 2023 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,205 $ (9,410 ) $ (5,408 ) $ 77,840 Net income 2,607 2,607 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 306 306 Purchase of treasury stock (26 ) (26 ) Stock-based compensation expense 186 186 Balance at August 31, 2023 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,635 $ 83,812 $ (9,436 ) $ (5,102 ) $ 80,913





