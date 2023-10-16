Ambient Intelligence Market Size Flourishes, Shaping Intelligent Living Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Advancements in IoT, AI, and sensor technologies are propelling growth of the Ambient Intelligence market by creating smarter and more responsive environments.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The ambient intelligence market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $185.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The adoption of IoT devices, increase in demand for smart homes, and the requirement for seamless connectivity and improved user experience are the main drivers of the market revenue growth. An intelligent environment that is perceptive of and responsive to human activity and surroundings is referred to as having ambient intelligence.

By utilizing modern processing techniques and sensor networks, the technology seeks to give users an engaging and individualized experience. Moreover, the healthcare sector has seen increase in adoption of ambient intelligence for remote patient monitoring, fall detection, and other healthcare applications. An aging population and the desire to provide better care for patients at home have contributed to the growth of the healthcare sector.

In addition, retailers are leveraging ambient intelligence to enhance the shopping experience. Data analytics and IoT sensors help retailers understand customer behavior and provide personalized recommendations. Furthermore, the development of advanced sensors is expected to fuel the growth of the market, as these sensors enable real-time monitoring of the environment. Also, increase in investment in IoT and smart city infrastructure by the government and businesses drive the growth of ambient intelligence indutry.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in March 2023, Siemens Smart Infrastructure launched Connect Box, an open and easy-to-use IoT solution designed to manage small to medium-sized buildings. The latest addition to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Connect Box is a user-friendly approach for monitoring building performance, with the potential to optimize energy efficiency by up to 30% and to substantially improve indoor air quality in small to medium-sized buildings such as schools, retail shops, apartments or small offices.

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale. Moreover, in March 2022, Microsoft acquired Nuance Communication, a speech recognition company and a leading provider of conversational artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare artificial intelligence. The acquisition is expected to allow Microsoft to leverage artificial intelligence technology for better patient outcomes and more affordable healthcare. Such strategies will helpful fo the ambient intelligence market forecast.

On the basis of technology, the affective computing segment attained the highest ambient intelligence market size in 2022, as consumers are increasingly looking for personalized experiences, and affective computing can help to create more tailored experiences based on individual preferences and emotional states. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific attained the highest ambient intelligence market share in 2022. Rise in the adoption of 5G network is expected to drive the demand for the ambient intelligence market in the region.

The key players profiled in the ambient intelligence market analysis are Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, ABB Group, Johnson Controls, Infosys, Honeywell International, Inc., BioIntelliSense, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Eyeris Technologies, Inc., and Accel Robotics. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the ambient intelligence industry.

