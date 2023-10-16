Community Cloud Market Size Expands Rapidly, Forecast To Cross USD 82.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Growing need for secure, collaborative online platforms and the rising demand for customized community-based solutions are driving the Community Cloud market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The community cloud market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $82.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032.

A community cloud is a type of cloud infrastructure that enables companies to share data, resources, and services based on usual operational and legal standards. It is run and managed by local residents and independent contractors. As compared to a public cloud, community cloud is more affordable, adaptable, scalable, reliable, and secure.

Request Sample PDF Report at:

The use of cloud technology has significantly increased across various corporate sectors as a result of cloud computing's rise in popularity over the past several years. Industries manage and rely on huge amount of data for outstanding performance and services. In addition, a number of governments globally are making significant investments in the application of these technologies.

For example, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and the General Service Administration (GSA), are agencies and government organizations that have already started to invest in and use community cloud technology. Therefore, the adoption of community cloud technologies is expected to increase in upcoming years. Community cloud technologies are constructed using cloud computing technology.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know:

Additionally, rise in demand for infrastructure with high performance and low latency, increase in need to reduce the number of servers and increase green computing, and rise in demand for security, compliance, and data redundancy, primarily drive the growth of the community cloud market. However, governance and trust issues hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in collaboration and information exchange between corporations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the community cloud market forecast.

On the basis of component, the hardware segment dominated the community cloud market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to particular needs of community cloud environments, such as storage systems, high-performance servers, and networking hardware, which propels the market growth significantly. However, the software segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing enable smooth integration, interoperability, and data sharing among various community cloud participants as more businesses and organizations use community cloud solutions.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

The community cloud market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to rise in digitalization around the world. The need for scalable and secure cloud solutions grew as companies and organizations were compelled to move towards remote work and digital operations. Community clouds, which concentrate on particular sectors or industries, gained even more importance as businesses looked for specialized solutions to address their particular demands during this crisis.

The key players profiled in the community cloud industry analysis are Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Atos Se, Akamai Technologies, and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the community cloud industry.

Inquire Here Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn