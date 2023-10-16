AI In Medical Imaging Market Size Soars, Redefining Healthcare With Precision And Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI in Medical Imaging market is propelled by demand for enhanced diagnostic accuracy, improved patient care, and technological advancements in machine learning.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in medical imaging market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $29.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market provides a disruptive junction of artificial intelligence and healthcare diagnostics that is set to revolutionize medical imaging practices. This booming industry aspires to take healthcare diagnostics and patient outcomes to unprecedented heights by seamlessly integrating modern AI algorithms with existing medical imaging modalities such as X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound. AI-powered medical imaging solutions cover a wide variety of applications, such as image analysis, illness diagnosis, picture reconstruction, segmentation, and workflow optimization.

Several factors are driving the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market, with one of them being the increasing use of AI in radiology. AI's capacity to quickly and accurately analyze medical pictures has improved diagnostic capabilities and shortened procedures. AI-assisted image interpretation benefits radiologists by assisting in the detection of minor anomalies, early illness diagnosis, and personalized therapy planning. This has led to better patient outcomes, a reduction in diagnostic blunders, and optimal resource use.

Another driving factor is the rise in demand for AI-powered CT. A tremendous increase in demand for AI-powered Computed Tomography (CT) has been seen in recent years, driven by the technology's revolutionary effects on diagnostics and healthcare. Radiologists and physicians are now able to spot minor irregularities, complex tissue structures, and possible problems that could have gone unnoticed using conventional techniques thanks to AI algorithms that analyze CT images with unmatched speed and precision.

On the other hand, the rise in costs is hampering the market. The AI in medical imaging market size has been significantly constrained by the rising cost of implementation. While AI has shown incredible promise in improving patient care, treatment planning, and diagnostic accuracy, its adoption comes with a hefty price tag that presents difficulties for healthcare organizations and providers.

In terms of market segmentation by modality, the AI in medical imaging market share was dominated by CT Scan segment in 2022, whereas the X-rays segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. A common medical imaging method called a CT (Computed Tomography) scan uses X-rays and computer processing to produce cross-sectional pictures of the body. Numerous medical diseases are diagnosed, planned for therapy, and monitored using these pictures. A significant advancement in radiology has been the integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in medical imaging, particularly CT scans.

In terms of region, the market was dominated by North America in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period. Modern deep learning and machine learning techniques are the foundation of the North American industry for artificial intelligence in medical imaging, which is revolutionizing diagnoses. The industry is ready to grow, using cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, regulatory backing, cooperative collaborations, broad datasets, and education investments to realize the full potential of AI in diagnosis and patient care.

The AI in medical imaging market players profiled in the report include Siemens, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Aidoc, Butterfly Network, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Arterys Inc., and ICAD Inc. Various strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions have been adopted by market players to expand their foothold in the AI in medical imaging industry.

