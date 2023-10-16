White House not banning US units’ engagement in freeing captives held by Hamas

(MENAFN) National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, in a statement on Sunday, did not categorically rule out the potential involvement of U.S. forces in hostage release operations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, he emphasized that there are currently no concrete plans in place for such operations, as reported by a Ukrainian news agency.



Asked on a news agency Sunday if he would "absolutely rule out" the possibility of any US troops being deployed on the ground, Kirby said: “What I won’t do is rule anything in or out when it comes to getting our hostages home.”



“We’re working on this literally by the hour but again, in order for you to develop specific policy options, you got to have a lot more contextual information than is available to use right now and we’re working at that,” Kirby declared.



He further declared that there are presently "no plans or intentions to put U.S. troops on the ground to fight in this fight between Israel and Hamas."



Kirby expressed uncertainty regarding specific details such as the locations and the exact count of American hostages as well.



“We are actively trying to find out exactly where they are, I mean, Shannon, we don’t even know how many exactly. We saw a small handful, we know there could be more than we know that could be in different groups, it could be moved around,” Kirby said, noting the U.S. need to be “careful” about its public discussions of efforts to free the hostages.

