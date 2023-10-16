Al Sadd to donate 25 percent of proceeds from upcoming game to support Gaza

(MENAFN) In a noble gesture of solidarity, Al Sadd Football Club has pledged to donate 25% of the proceeds from their upcoming AFC Champions League game against Al-Faisaly of Jordan to support the Palestinian community in Gaza. This philanthropic announcement was made through the club's social media channels, underlining their commitment to aiding those affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.



The funds generated from the match will be channeled to the Qatar Red Crescent's Palestine Relief campaign, a humanitarian initiative aimed at providing essential assistance to Palestinians grappling with the repercussions of the recent hostilities. This compassionate contribution represents a tangible effort by Al Sadd to alleviate the suffering and address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict.



For those who wish to contribute to this charitable cause and witness an exciting football match, tickets for the AFC Champions League game are now available. The match is scheduled to take place on October 23, 2023, providing an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to both enjoy the game and extend a helping hand to the Palestinian community in Gaza. This initiative by Al Sadd exemplifies the powerful role that sports and sports organizations can play in raising awareness and providing vital support during times of crisis.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107248792