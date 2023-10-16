Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

16 October 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 October 2023

Effective from 18 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 18 October 2023 to 18 January 2024:

Uncapped bonds

NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 October 2023: 8.3500% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

