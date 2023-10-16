Silo Pharma's SPU-21 Peptide Shows Positive Results Against Rheumatoid Arthritis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Human tissue study assessed SPU-21's efficiency, optimization, and binding affinity

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced positive data from a preclinical study investigating the binding affinity and optimization of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptide in human synovial tissue surrounding joints and tendons. SPU-21 selectively targets inflamed synovial tissue to inhibit the progression of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

“The purpose of this study was to expand our investigation of our patented SPU-21 cyclic peptide beyond preclinical animal models to human tissue assays,” said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma.“The data shows strong binding affinity to the main stromal cells in human RA synovial tissue, indicating the peptides' preferential interaction with the inflamed synovial tissue for disease-suppressive effects. We look forward to our next data readout for SPU-21 by the end of the year or early 2024.”

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) is Silo Pharma's collaboration partner for SPU-21 development. In addition to SPU-21, Silo Pharma holds a license agreement with UMB for a central nervous system (CNS) homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS) and other rare neurological diseases designated.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer's disease, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo's mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contact

800-705-0120



Tags umb spu21 2024 CNS PTSD SEC Alzheimer