Nextgenid Improves Identity Proofing Solutions With New Patents And Innovative IP Protection Initiatives

NextgenID announces a new patent for its groundbreaking Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) software and Modular Identity Stations.

- Mohab Murrar, CEOFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NextgenID, Inc., a leader in identity-proofing solutions, announces its most recent patent-pending additions to its groundbreaking Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) software and Modular Identity Stations. With these new advancements and a robust patent portfolio now at 23 patents, NextgenID reinforces its dedication to offering transformative identity-proofing solutions to government agencies and global organizations.The company's state-of-the-art SRIP software represents a significant advancement in identity-proofing and verification technology. It enables the complete and precise capture of all necessary personal identity biometrics and documentation, meeting Identity Assurance Level (IAL) standards 2 and 3-the highest levels of government-backed assurance.“What distinguishes this technology is that it's built on extensive feedback from our“earlyvangelists” who have collaborated with us over the past years to define innovative methods for high-level identity assurance in a supervised remote setting. I'm thrilled and look forward to unveiling the hard work our team has put in, and I'm eager to showcase this to the market and our clients shortly,” said Mohab Murrar, Chief Executive of NextgenID.“Our forward-thinking partners and team at Vorys LLP , a globally recognized law firm with an award-winning intellectual property team, expertly guided my team through the intricacies of our cloud-based, fully integrated software and hardware solution, and I am grateful for their collaboration,” Mohab concluded.Complementing SRIP software, NextgenID introduces a range of Modular Identity Stations that enhance identity-proofing procedures. These stations offer comprehensive biometric capture support, including face recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris scanning. With these Modular Identity Stations, organizations can seamlessly integrate advanced biometric and document capture technologies into their identity verification workflows.Michael Harris, CTO, and Executive Vice President remarked,“With NextgenID, whether implementing a single Countertop Identity Station in a dedicated security office or rolling out a comprehensive network of Enterprise Identity Stations across diverse locations, we provide both flexibility and scalability. Our solutions easily adapt to specific needs, making us the preferred choice for organizations across sectors, regardless of their size, keen on bolstering their identity proofing and verification mechanisms.” He further highlighted, "The strength of NextgenID's innovation is reflected in our issued and pending patents for the SRIP software and the Modular Identity Stations. This demonstrates our steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier identity-proofing solutions, and the expansion of our patents is a shining testament to our team's unparalleled engineering prowess. The revolutionary integration of our signature identity-proofing technology seamlessly merged into tailored hardware and software, amplifying the offerings of our customers and partners, fills me with immense pride." Michael concluded.During the Identity Week Conference in Washington, DC, held on October 3 and 4, 2023, NextgenID showcased the superior features of its SRIP software. The team unveiled the updated versions of the Identity Stations and demonstrated its prominent standing at this significant event for specialists and major figures in the identity sector.About NextgenIDNextgenID is an innovative tech company providing high-assurance, secure, and efficient identity proofing and enrollment solutions for individuals, organizations, and IoTs (Internet of Things). NextgenID's solution, which utilizes its patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) process, provides a standards-based alternative to today's appointment-based, in-person, high-assurance identity proofing services. With SRIP, NextgenID provides a more efficient, accurate, and convenient way to collect biographic, biometric, and administrative attributes.

