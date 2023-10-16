Bank Of The Rockies Partners With Insuritas To Launch Its Embedded Full Service Insurance Agency.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bank of the Rockies designates Insuritas to launch & operate their agency to drive recurring fee income leveraging its virtual insurance agent technology.

AGAWAM, MA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Insuritas announces it has been selected by Bank of the Rockies, Helena, MT to install its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. The insurance agency will be owned by the bank, embedded inside Bank of the Rockies' ecosystem, and engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial customers. Through the partnership, Bank of the Rockies will be able to offer its customers the auto, home, commercial, and ancillary insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We're delighted to partner with Bank of the Rockies to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency to their customers in the Montana market,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky.“Through our embedded insurance agency as a service, Bank of the Rockies will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time. It's a particular pleasure to be working with Mike Grove [CEO, Bank of the Rockies] as he has been a powerful advocate for banks being an ideal platform for helping their customers with their insurance needs.”

“As the Oldest Bank in Montana, we are excited to adopt Insuritas' excellent embedded insurance platform to strengthen the portfolio of financial products available to our invaluable customers,” said Bank of the Rockies President and CEO Michael E. Grove. He continued,“With insurance rates increasing for so many this year, we look forward to establishing our agency as an core product for helping our customers to save more on their insurance needs across the board.”

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including a myriad of commercial insurance products, as well as personal insurance products such as home, renter's, auto, pet, identity theft, and travel insurance. Insuritas partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

Bank of the Rockies' insurance agency is scheduled to launch in early 2024.

