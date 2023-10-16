(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Choice Financial Group Continues Expansion In Connecticut

- Bob Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial GroupVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES EXPANSION IN CONNECTICUTChoice Financial Group announced today they have acquired specialty environmental insurance broker M.J. Fish, LLC., of Avon, CT.This is Choice's second acquisition in Connecticut, with the first being the Insurance Group of Connecticut, based in Madison.“People talk about strategic expansion, the addition of Mike and M.J Fish to the Choice family epitomizes those words,” said Bob Hilb , CEO of Choice Financial Group.“Mike and his group bring extensive experience to the table in terms of specialty risk management, commercial lines and personal insurance.”“This partnership with Choice is exciting news for our employees and clients” said Michael J. Fish, president of M.J. Fish, LLC.“I'm excited about getting in on the ground floor of Choice's strategic expansion and look forward to what the future holds.”About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.###For agency partnership opportunities, contact:Bob Hilb, Chief Executive Officer804-569-9625

