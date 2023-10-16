The Center For Internet Security's Tony Sager To Be Inducted Into The Global Cyber Security Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senior Vice President and Chief Evangelist Tony Sager

COLONIE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is honored to announce the scheduled induction of Senior Vice President and Chief Evangelist Tony Sager into the Global Cyber Security Hall of Fame on November 15, 2023.

Sager's recognition celebrates his contributions during the transformational era that ushered in a fundamental shift in the role of cybersecurity in our economy, government, infrastructure, and society.

The mission of the Global Cyber Security Hall of Fame is to“'Respect the Past – Protect the Future' and honor the innovative individuals and organizations that had the vision and leadership to create the foundational building blocks for the Cyber Security industry.” Sager's inclusion in this prestigious institution reflects his instrumental role in navigating the transition from cybersecurity as a theoretical concept to its practical implementation in the digital age.

Sager's career spans 34 years at the National Security Agency (NSA), where he led two cyber defense organizations and released NSA security guidance to the public, expanding the NSA's role in the development of open standards for security. He twice received the Presidential Rank Award at the Meritorious Level and the NSA Exceptional Civilian Service Award. Sager also led the work that would later become known as the CIS Critical Security Controls, an independent, volunteer-developed, cyber defense best practice program that is currently used throughout the industry. During his remarkable career, Sager has exemplified unwavering dedication to the cause of cybersecurity, including volunteering in numerous community service activities and nonprofit organizations.

As digital technology has become the cornerstone of our society, it has brought about a surge in security breaches and an onslaught of threat actors with malicious intent. It is during this time that Sager has championed initiatives fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, laying the foundation for a united front against cyber threats. His expertise and commitment to cybersecurity have played a vital role in promoting effective cybersecurity among numerous industries and organizations across the globe.

“It seems clichéd, but it's true – I am very humbled and a bit overwhelmed by the honor, putting me in the company of some of my professional heroes,” said Sager.“And most humbling, I never did anything alone. Anything I accomplished was in the company of great people, sometimes leading, sometimes following – and always grateful.”

About CIS

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS BenchmarksTM, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices.

