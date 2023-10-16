Police charge Illinois man with hate crime for killing 6-year-old boy motivated by Israeli-Hamas war

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a 71-year-old man from Illinois was charged with a hate crime after being accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously injuring a 32-year-old woman. The police assert that the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith, and this horrific act is believed to be a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



In the wake of recent events, law enforcement agencies in various US cities and federal authorities have been vigilant regarding the potential for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. There has been a reported increase in hateful and threatening rhetoric, a concerning trend acknowledged by FBI officials, as well as Jewish and Muslim organizations.



The incident in question took place in the Chicago area, where police responded to a residence in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, located approximately 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Tragically, the young boy succumbed to his injuries, while the woman sustained multiple stab wounds but is expected to recover. An autopsy on the child revealed that he had been subjected to dozens of stab wounds, making this a deeply distressing and hate-driven crime.



“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the sheriff’s declaration mentioned.

